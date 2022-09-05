Supreme Court rejects FBR appeals regarding levying additional tax on salaried class

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appeals pertaining to levying additional tax on the salaried class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appeals pertaining to levying additional tax on the salaried class.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case and questioned discrimination in levying taxes on salaried class but not those who owned businesses.

During the course of proceedings, the court rejected the FBR's appeals regarding the additional tax.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked why was there discrimination on imposing taxes? Tax should only be imposed on those whose income was over one million, he added.

He said that taxing only certain salaried class was beyond understanding.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the court wanted to know why were the salaried class discriminated against.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa also disapproved of the FBR's decision. He asked why should taxes not be levied on businessmen and lawyers? He observed that many people in Pakistan earned more than a million.

The counsel for the FBR said that the additional tax was levied only on the bonus received as part of the salary.

Upon this, the Chief Justice said that bonus was also a part of the income.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked why the bonus was taxed separately? He said that a company gave bonus when it earned profit but the FBR did not take tax from the company, but taxed the employee.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the FBR should definitely impose tax. Impose 90 percent tax, but do not discriminate, he added.

Assistant Attorney General Aamir Rehman said that it was the authority of the government to tax whomever they want and to decide how much. He said that the government had taxed only the corporate sector.

The Chief Justice said that the justification of levying additional tax on the salaried class was incomprehensible.