ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday rejected former Additional Sessions Judge Rehana Nawaz's (ASJ) plea seeking another opportunity to appear in the departmental examination for fifth time.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that the female judge was appointed as Additional Sessions Judge in 2013.

He said that a departmental examination was held on the order of the Lahore High Court.

Justice Gulzar asked what was the result of this exam? The counsel responded that Rehana Nawaz could not succeed despite giving four departmental examination. In the first examination, Rehana could not succeed in any paper while in the second attempt, she failed in four papers and got passing marks in three papers, he added.

He said that for the third time she again failed in all papers while in the fourth and last attempt, Rehana passed all papers except one.

He said that according to the law, these exams were to be held within two years while they were taken within 13 months.

He said that Rehana pleaded the Chief Justice Lahore High Court to hear the case itself which was rejected.

He said that she was fired from service in 2017, four years after joining the job.

The counsel said that the petitioner filed an application in the Lahore High Court. The LHC dismissed the application and did not allow Rehana to appear in the examination for fifth time.

Justice Gulzar asked the counsel what did he wanted from the court now.

The counsel said that the female judge faced family problems as Rehana Nawaz's father died one day before the first examination. She was pregnant during the second examination and her mother was ill at the time of the third examination, he added.

The counsel said that Rehana's father in law died before the fourth examination.

Justice Gulzar asked the counsel that what he was saying was not on the record.

He asked how the court could allow her to appear in the examination for the fifth time and there was nothing on record before the court.

The former female judge pleaded to speak in the court but the court barred her from speaking in the court.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the appeal seeking opportunity to appear in departmental examination for the fifth time.