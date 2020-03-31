UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Govt Appeal Against Restoration Of Pakistan Post Employee Amna Rehman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:52 PM

Supreme Court rejects govt appeal against restoration of Pakistan Post employee Amna Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained the Federal Service Tribunal verdict and rejected the government appeal against restoration of Pakistan Post employee Amna Rehman's service.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the state counsel said that the employee was accustomed to being absent from the department. The department dismissed her service after taking action over her absence from the duty.

The Chief Justice observed that the employee was dismissed from service over absence of one day.

He asked whether inquiry would be held over one day absence from duty.

The counsel said that Amina's appointment was revoked as she was recruited against rules and regulations.

The Chief Justice said that the department should take action against its officials who hired the employee ignoring the rules and procedures for the job.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the woman had been working in the department for eight years and now the department wanted to remove her from service.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed government appeal and maintained the Federal Service Tribunal decision.

