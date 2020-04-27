UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects IGP's Appeal Against Reinstatement Of Sub-Inspector Yousuf

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:51 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Punjab Inspector General of Police's (IGP) appeal against reinstatement of Police Sub-Inspector Yousuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Punjab Inspector General of Police's (IGP) appeal against reinstatement of Police Sub-Inspector Yousuf.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said it seemed that the police department had made a case for the release of sub-inspector Yousuf.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said Razia Butt accused the inspector for borrowing Rs 5.

4 million.

SI Yousaf said Razia Butt and her daughter were like his sister and daughter.

The chief justice said the court was not in doubt as it wanted to know the real thing.

SI Yousaf said there was a separate case of money transaction.

The counsel for Yousaf said the service tribunal reinstated Yusuf as sub-inspector on merit.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the appeal of IG Punjab police and upheld the service tribunal's decision.

