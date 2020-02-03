The Supreme Court on Monday maintained the provincial service tribunal decision rejecting the petition of a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police head constable for restoration of his service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday maintained the provincial service tribunal decision rejecting the petition of a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police head constable for restoration of his service.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the plea of head constable Mushtaq Ahmed against the PST.

During the course of proceedings, KP Additional Advocate General said that Mushtaq Ahmed was fired from service in 2014 for abusing a woman and a case against him was filed under Section 376.

On an inquiry by the Chief Justice, the Additional Advocate General said that medical report proved that the woman was abused, who, however, later reconciled with the accused, he added.

The Chief Justice asked as to why cases were filed against accused government employees as 95 percent of them got themselves acquitted.

He said all were hands in glove as the prosecution had not done its job properly for either taking bribe from the accused or coming under influence. The court had to decide the matter on the basis of evidence and witnesses' statements, he added.

The court rejected the plea and upheld the PST decision.