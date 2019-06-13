UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Rejects Mukhtaran Mai's Review Appeal Against Acquittal Of Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:21 PM

Supreme Court rejects Mukhtaran Mai's review appeal against acquittal of accused

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review appeal filed by Mukhtaran Mai against the acquittal of 13 people accused in the gang-rape case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review appeal filed by Mukhtaran Mai against the acquittal of 13 people accused in the gang-rape case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the review appeal filed by Mukhtaran Mai.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the points raised in the petition may be looked at in another case. He remarked that the points raised in the application could not form the basis of a review petition.

Only a mistake or mistakes in a ruling can be highlighted for reconsideration in a review petition, he added.

He advised that the petition should be shortened and asked the petitioner to shorten the review petition or it will drag on for 10 years.

Mukhtaran Mai's lawyer, Aitizaz Ahsan,informed the court that the Lahore High Court (LHC) in its 2005 verdict had stated that no injuries resulting from a sexual assault were visible even though witness statements said otherwise.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Lahore High Court May From Court

Recent Stories

International Association of Tanker Owners Says No ..

3 seconds ago

Kremlin Aware of 'Police Harshness' at Moscow Rall ..

6 seconds ago

India's Purchase of Russian S-400 Could Impact Fur ..

8 seconds ago

EU Energy Chief Says Hopes to Continue Talks on Ga ..

10 seconds ago

9 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Man killed by rivals in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.