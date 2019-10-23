Supreme Court rejects NAB appeal against acquittal of PML-N leader Sohail Zia Butt

(@imziishan)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) petition against the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sohail Zia Butt in a corruption case against him

A two-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed, heard the case and dismissed NAB appeal for being time-barred.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said that the Attorney General and the Advocate Generals can file an appeal within two months. He said that the NAB was also a state institution, so the Supreme Court rules should be amended for filing of appeal.

The Chief Justice remarked that the NAB has not filed a request to amend the Supreme Court Rules.

The NAB prosecutor said that Sohail Zia Butt has been accused of abusing powers. The accused signed illegal agreement and did not follow it, he added.

The Chief Justice responded that does the NAB want that a person should be punished for not doing the wrong thing? The NAB prosecutor said that Sohail Zia Butt received money illegally and did not fulfil his promise. The Chief Justice remarked that peoplealso gave money to Mangal Bagh for their illegal works.

He said that Sohail Zia Butt was not convicted by any court.