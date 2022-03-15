UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Rejects NAB's Plea To Cancel Bail Of Fraud Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Supreme Court rejects NAB's plea to cancel bail of fraud accused

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) request to cancel bail of accused in fraud case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) request to cancel bail of accused in fraud case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case.

The reference was filed by NAB in Accountability Court, Karachi regarding usurp/embezzlement in collusion of the respondent with others regarding preparing false and fabricated allotment, transfer and cancellation of ownership documents of KDA plots in Scheme 36 Block 6 Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the trial court to decide the case soon.

The NAB Prosecutor said that the DG KDA committed fraud in transfer and allotment of plots.

Justice Mansoor asked did the original owners of the plots that were transferred and allotted complain? The Chief Justice said if the NAB did not record the statements of the real owners then how could there be a case of fraud.

Justice Ayesha said that the NAB did not have any concrete evidence as to how the fraud took place in the plot transfer.

This was not a NAB case when the real owners were not even complaining of fraud, he added.

The NAB had filed a reference on plot allotment and transfer in KDA Karachi's Gulshan-e-Johar area.

The Sindh High Court had granted bail to former DG KDA and others and NAB had approached the Supreme Court against the decision of the Sindh High Court.

Related Topics

Karachi Chief Justice Supreme Court Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Court

Recent Stories

Samina for extending support, facilities to underp ..

Samina for extending support, facilities to underprivileged women

51 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of woman's death due to falling ..

54 seconds ago
 Spring gala kicks off at International Islamic Uni ..

Spring gala kicks off at International Islamic University Islamabad female campu ..

55 seconds ago
 Inclusion of youth in policy making to bring posit ..

Inclusion of youth in policy making to bring positive changes : NA Speaker

57 seconds ago
 Eating vegetables 'unlikely' to protect against he ..

Eating vegetables 'unlikely' to protect against heart disease, study says

4 minutes ago
 7400 bags of urea fertilizer supplied to 12 notifi ..

7400 bags of urea fertilizer supplied to 12 notified dealers for sale

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>