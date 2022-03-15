The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) request to cancel bail of accused in fraud case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) request to cancel bail of accused in fraud case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case.

The reference was filed by NAB in Accountability Court, Karachi regarding usurp/embezzlement in collusion of the respondent with others regarding preparing false and fabricated allotment, transfer and cancellation of ownership documents of KDA plots in Scheme 36 Block 6 Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the trial court to decide the case soon.

The NAB Prosecutor said that the DG KDA committed fraud in transfer and allotment of plots.

Justice Mansoor asked did the original owners of the plots that were transferred and allotted complain? The Chief Justice said if the NAB did not record the statements of the real owners then how could there be a case of fraud.

Justice Ayesha said that the NAB did not have any concrete evidence as to how the fraud took place in the plot transfer.

This was not a NAB case when the real owners were not even complaining of fraud, he added.

The NAB had filed a reference on plot allotment and transfer in KDA Karachi's Gulshan-e-Johar area.

The Sindh High Court had granted bail to former DG KDA and others and NAB had approached the Supreme Court against the decision of the Sindh High Court.