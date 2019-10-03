UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects NBP Appeal Regarding Payment Of Salaries, Other Allowances To Old Employees

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:24 AM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) regarding payment of salaries and other allowances to its old employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) regarding payment of salaries and other allowances to its old employees.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding difference of salaries and other allowances between Officer Grade-II (OG II) employees.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that the bank had not treated well its old employees. He asked as to why the old employees were getting less pay. All the employees should be treated equally in such a big bank, he added.

Justice Munib remarked that the old employees were more experienced.

Advocate Ahmer Bilal Sufi, counsel for the NBP, said the bank had announced high salaries and other allowances to hire experienced employees from the market in 2001.

Justice Munib Akhtar remarked that the bank should also increase the salaries and other allowances of old employees.

The counsel for the employees said the Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench had directed the bank administration to increase the salaries and other allowances in 2013, which was maintained by the apex court in 2016.

Justice Gulzar asked whether the apex court had already given a verdict over the matter.

The counsel for the employees said that the apex court announced its decision in 2016 but the bank did not implement that order.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that the bank administration should be careful about bringing such an appeal in future. "If such an appeal comes up again, the court will give a strict observation," he added.

