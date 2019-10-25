UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Petition Seeking Extension Of State Land Lease

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:27 PM

Supreme Court rejects petition seeking extension of state land lease

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal seeking extension of lease of thousands of acres of land under livestock breeding scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal seeking extension of lease of thousands of acres of land under livestock breeding scheme.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Faisal Arab heard the case and directed the relevant departments to vacate land from wrongful occupiers.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Advocate General Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Mohal said that the Punjab government started a scheme to meet the shortage of livestock breed in 1960. Under this scheme, 50,000 acres of land was leased, he added.

He said that the scheme was extended for 20 years in 1980. The scheme was abolished in 2000 after which the lease was not extended, he added.

The Additional Advocate Punjab said that thousands of acres of land are still in people's possession following the District Court's decision.

The counsel for the petitioner said that Punjab board of Revenue had recommended extension of lease. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha also recommended for the ownership rights, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that by law, the lease cannot be extended.

No court can make such an order, he added.

The District Court had ordered extension of land lease for life under Livestock breeding scheme. The Lahore High Court had declared voidthe decision on extension of scheme.

Today, the apex court maintained LHC decision and dismissed land lease extension requests.

