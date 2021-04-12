UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Petition Seeking Share In Late Brother's Property

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:24 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected Muhammad Asghar's petition seeking transfer of brother's property on his name

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected Muhammad Asghar's petition seeking transfer of brother's property on his name.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Muhammad Asghar seeking share in the property of Muhammad Khalid who died in Air Blue plane crash incident in 2012.

The court heard petitions related to property and funds of those killed in Air Blue plane crash in Islamabad.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said after his brother's death in a plane crash, all property went to his wife and children.

He said his client had an equal share in his brother's property.

Justice Qazi Amin said there was no evidence that Muhammad Asghar shared the property with his brother. The Qur'an had repeatedly warned against grabbing of orphans property, he added.

