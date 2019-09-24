UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Petitioners' Ownership Claim Regarding Forest Land

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:28 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected applications filed by petitioners claiming ownership of pieces of forest land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected applications filed by petitioners claiming ownership of pieces of forest land.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case regarding the cutting of forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the course of proceedings, the bench observed that the petitioners had not demanded their land at any level during the hearing of the case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa told the petitioners that they did not have a right of claim to the land and the government should have filed a review petition in the case.

He asked the government representative why the order in the case issued in 2013 was not implemented.

The protection of forests was important for the future of upcoming generations, he added.

He remarked that all laws relating to forests in the country were designed to protect corruption.

Criticising the introduction of laws through ordinances, Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the parliament should be shut down if laws were to be introduced through ordinances. The real issue for the rulers was protection of the environment, he added.

He asked as to why an important law concerning forests was instituted through an ordinance. The KP and Gilgit-Baltistan were losing greenery with decreasing forests, he added.

Every person involved in the cases concerning forests was a liar and those cutting forests were in fact enemy of the next generations, he added.

