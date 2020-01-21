The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday refused to grant stay on a petition seeking the reinstatement Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday refused to grant stay on a petition seeking the reinstatement Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case filed by Arshad Mahmood Malik requesting for a stay order against a Sindh High Court order, which restrained him from working as PIA's CEO.

During the course of proceedings, the court sought details of the case from the Sindh High Court (SHC) and linked the case with the privatisation of the national carrier.

The Chief Justice asked how could Arshad Malik make such appointments when he himself is appointed on deputation? He noted that another case pertaining to the PIA chief's appointment was already being heard in the court.

The court, however, allowed the board of directors to perform functions for the running of the national carrier of PIA.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor pleaded that an advertisement was given for the appointment of chief executive and Arshad Mahmood was confirmed as CEO of PIA as per the procedure.

Upon this, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that the court wanted to see if the advertisement of PIA CEO's post was designed with Arshad Malik in mind as he does not have the pre-requisite qualification, education or the expertise required for the job.

He also raised concerns over reports that a bid worth Rs 70 million was awarded to an air commodore and said that the fares of PIA had increased by 100 per cent since Malik's appointment.

Chief Justice Gulzar stressed that the Federal government should appoint the chief executive in accordance with the law.

The Supreme Court rejected Malik's plea and handed the reins of PIA to the board of governors. The bench summoned the record of the case which is currently being heard in the SHC and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Earlier, the SHC restricted Air Marshal Malik from performing the duties of the CEO and also barred PIA from making new appointments and dismissing or transferring employees.