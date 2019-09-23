UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Increase In Compensation Of Land By NHA Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:18 PM

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking increase in compensation of land by NHA affectees

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has rejected the plea filed by affectees seeking increase in the compensation of land by National Highway Authority (NHA) affectees

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has rejected the plea filed by affectees seeking increase in the compensation of land by National Highway Authority (NHA) affectees.A three-member bench of the SC presided over by Justice Mushir Alam took up the case for hearing on Monday.

During the course of hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked, "NHA acquires land then the value of land decreases not increases, value increases by acquiring land upon general highways.Justice further observed, "NHA doesn't allow making shops and petrol pumps and it allows entry, exit upon specific places".The price of land has been fixed as Rs 4, 88,000 and High Court fixed the price as 20, 00,000 per Kanal.SC while upholding the decision of High Court of fixing land price as 20, 00,000 per Kanal rejected the plea seeking to increase the amount of land.

