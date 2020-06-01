Supreme Court rejects plea seeking suspension of Sindh High Court order in Daniel Pearl murder case

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Sindh government's plea to suspend Sindh High Court's (SHC) judgement regarding the release and acquittal of accused in the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Sindh government's plea to suspend Sindh High Court's (SHC) judgement regarding the release and acquittal of accused in the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Manzoor Malik and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Manzoor Malik said the petition seeking suspension of the judgment cites irrelevant provisions.

He said the kidnapping of Daniel Pearl must be proved first of all. Evidence must prove that the abductee was Daniel Pearl, he added.

Justice Malik said the court should be provided a complete record of the case as bench wanted to look at all the records so that it could understand all the points.

The counsel for Sindh government Farooq H Naek said the Sindh government had designated him as a prosecutor in the case to which Justice Manzoor Malik asked him do you have all the records presented in the trial court and asked him to provide all record of the case to the court.

The Sindh government sought time for submitting records of the case. The hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh High Court (SHC) on April 2, acquitted three accused of the Daniel Pearl murder case on lack of evidence except for the main accused Ahmed Umar Sheikh.