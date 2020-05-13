UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Pre-arrest Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Kidnapping, Torture

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:01 AM

Supreme Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of accused involved in kidnapping, torture

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of accused Altaf involved in torture on witnesses, and kidnapping and abducting a woman in Jhang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of accused Altaf involved in torture on witnesses, and kidnapping and abducting a woman in Jhang.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner pleaded the court to adjourn the case and stated that his client did not know what allegations were levelled against him.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said that his client broke into the house and torture the witnesses.

He said that Altaf also kidnapped a woman and her statement was on record. Despite all this he was saying he did not knew the matter.

He said that despite woman's allegations Altaf was roaming freely.

He said if the accused was not arrested in criminal cases, the criminal system should be abolished.

Justice Qazi Amin said that this case was not pre-arrest bail. He asked Altaf to surrender before the law.

