ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained Punjab Service Tribunal's verdict while rejecting Punjab government's appeal against promotion of Deputy superintendent of police Tanveer Ahmed Bhatti.

A five judge larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding out-of-turn promotion in the Punjab Police.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan asked why the officer was not promoted on the basis of his seniority while the department had also asked for promotion on the basis of seniority.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that Tanveer Ahmed belongs to another region.

He said that rules for promotion to pre-inspector posts were different.

The Chief Justice asked what was the relation of the region as the rules for promotion would be the same in the whole Punjab.

DSP Tanveer Bhatti said that he also belonged to Multan region from where other officers were promoted.

He said that he had not been promoted since 2009 and 11 DSPs of his badge had been promoted.

He said that he would retire on November 5 this year.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the provincial government's appeal and disposed of the case.