Supreme Court Rejects Review Petition Of Former SPSC Member

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday rejected the review petition of former Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) member Jammu Khan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the review petition.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Jammu Khan said advertisement for recruitment to the SPSC was issued and his client applied against the advertisement and joined the department.

Justice Manzoor Malik while addressing the counsel said his client was working in education department Dadu and on the recommendation of someone he joined the SPSC.

Justice Amin-ud-din Khan asked the counsel how many people applied against the advertisement.

Justice Manzoor Malik asked the counsel to show the record of SPSC.

He warned the counsel that if his client failed to provide the record, he would have to lose his job not only of SPSC but also the Department of Education.

Later, the court rejected the review petition of Jammu Khan.

