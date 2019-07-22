UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Rejects Review Petition Seeking Restoration Of Job

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:31 PM

Supreme Court rejects review petition seeking restoration of job

The Supreme Court Monday rejected a review petition filed by former lower court employee Ahtisham-ul-Haq seeking restoration of job

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Monday rejected a review petition filed by former lower court employee Ahtisham-ul-Haq seeking restoration of job.

Ahtisham-ul-Haq was working in Civil Court Kharian as Record Keeper and Services Tribunal terminated his employment over leakage of state documents. The Supreme Court also maintained the Services Tribunal ordered. Later, the petitioner filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its orders.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial dismissed the review appeal and remarked that it was not a matter of basic rights so the court had already rejected an appeal in this regard.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice observed that the petitioner had also changed his counsel. According to the law, the lawyer who will appear in the first case, the same lawyer will also appear in the review appeal so that no other lawyer could raise false hope for the petitioners in the review petitions, he added.

The counsel for the petitioner said that his client could not submit documents before the Sessions Judge due to strike. The Chief Justice remarked that lawyers would be on strike not judges. The law makes its own way whenever such matters surfaces, he added.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the review petition and remarked that it was not a matter of basic rights.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Lawyers Job Same Kharian Court Employment

Recent Stories

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: Mas ..

22 minutes ago

Seventeen teenage cricketers report for Emerging P ..

28 minutes ago

Eight suspects held during grand search operation ..

2 minutes ago

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: AJK ..

2 minutes ago

Emerging Players High Performance Camp kicks off

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 125.7 point to close ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.