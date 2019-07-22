Supreme Court rejects review petition seeking restoration of job

The Supreme Court Monday rejected a review petition filed by former lower court employee Ahtisham-ul-Haq seeking restoration of job

Ahtisham-ul-Haq was working in Civil Court Kharian as Record Keeper and Services Tribunal terminated his employment over leakage of state documents. The Supreme Court also maintained the Services Tribunal ordered. Later, the petitioner filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its orders.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial dismissed the review appeal and remarked that it was not a matter of basic rights so the court had already rejected an appeal in this regard.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice observed that the petitioner had also changed his counsel. According to the law, the lawyer who will appear in the first case, the same lawyer will also appear in the review appeal so that no other lawyer could raise false hope for the petitioners in the review petitions, he added.

The counsel for the petitioner said that his client could not submit documents before the Sessions Judge due to strike. The Chief Justice remarked that lawyers would be on strike not judges. The law makes its own way whenever such matters surfaces, he added.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the review petition and remarked that it was not a matter of basic rights.