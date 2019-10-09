UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Review Petitions In Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind's Disqualification Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

Supreme Court rejects review petitions in Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind's disqualification case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the review petitions in Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind's disqualification case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the review petitions in Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind's disqualification case.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the review petitions filed by Taj Muhammad Raisani, Ghulam Haider and Asim Kurd.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioners said that Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind has admitted in the past that he has fabricated a fake degree and this point was not reviewed by the court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel that he was talking about old things and remarked that the review petitions were not maintain able.

