UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Rejects Service Restoration Petition Of University Of Peshawar Employee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:54 PM

Supreme Court rejects service restoration petition of University of Peshawar employee

The Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected service restoration petition of University of Peshawar (UoP)'s Accounts Officer Muttahir Khan over his involvement in misappropriation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):The Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected service restoration petition of University of Peshawar (UoP)'s Accounts Officer Muttahir Khan over his involvement in misappropriation.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case and said the refund of embezzled amount was itself a confession of the crime.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmed said Muttahir Khan had been accused of withdrawing money from bank account of the university.

He said when the accused returned the money to the university, he accepted the charge of embezzlement.

The counsel for the petitioner said the petitioner and his brother were taken to the police station and they were tortured.

The university could not prove that the petitioner himself or his brother withdrew the money from the university's bank account, he added.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed said on September 12, 2014, the applicant's brother was caught red-handed while withdrawing Rs2.048 million from the bank. When the bank informed the university, the petitioner reached the bank to rescue his brother, he added.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said the petitioner had returned Rs0.237 million to the university.

Justice Gulzar observed that the Peshawar High Court in 2017 also maintained the verdict regarding dismissal of Muttahir Khan.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed petition seeking restoration of service.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Police Station Bank Money September 2017 From Million Court

Recent Stories

About 400 Evacuated From Polish Court Over Suspici ..

8 minutes ago

Ecclestone heiress robbed of precious gems in Lond ..

8 minutes ago

APS tragedy unites nation against terrorism: Natio ..

10 minutes ago

Tribunal for ex-British Cycling doctor adjourned o ..

10 minutes ago

Zimbabwean Vice President's Wife Charged With Tryi ..

10 minutes ago

50 % Americans say Trump should be impeached and r ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.