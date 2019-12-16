Supreme Court rejects service restoration petition of University of Peshawar employee

The Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected service restoration petition of University of Peshawar (UoP)'s Accounts Officer Muttahir Khan over his involvement in misappropriation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):The Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected service restoration petition of University of Peshawar (UoP)'s Accounts Officer Muttahir Khan over his involvement in misappropriation.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case and said the refund of embezzled amount was itself a confession of the crime.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmed said Muttahir Khan had been accused of withdrawing money from bank account of the university.

He said when the accused returned the money to the university, he accepted the charge of embezzlement.

The counsel for the petitioner said the petitioner and his brother were taken to the police station and they were tortured.

The university could not prove that the petitioner himself or his brother withdrew the money from the university's bank account, he added.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed said on September 12, 2014, the applicant's brother was caught red-handed while withdrawing Rs2.048 million from the bank. When the bank informed the university, the petitioner reached the bank to rescue his brother, he added.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said the petitioner had returned Rs0.237 million to the university.

Justice Gulzar observed that the Peshawar High Court in 2017 also maintained the verdict regarding dismissal of Muttahir Khan.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed petition seeking restoration of service.