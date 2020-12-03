Supreme Court reserves decision on bail plea of former DG Parks Karachi

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on bail plea of former Director General (DG) Parks Karachi Liaqat Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on bail plea of former Director General (DG) Parks Karachi Liaqat Ali.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the post-arrest bail plea. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had held the accused over illegal project on amenity plot of Bagh-e-Ibn-Qasim, Karachi.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Harris counsel for the accused said that NAB had falsely alleged that Bagh Ibn Qasim land was transferred to the Icon Tower.

He said that Icon Tower land was never owned by the Bagh Ibne Qasim. The land had been used by various departments from the beginning, he added.

He said that his client did not sign any of the land allotment documents nor was it allotted by his department. The 70-year-old had been in NAB custody for more than a year, he added.

He said that the charge had not been framed yet and there were also 85 witnesses in the case.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said that allegedly, Bagh Ibn Qasim's land was first allotted to someone else and then to Galaxy.

Khawaja Harris said that the NAB had arrested only four accused out of 25.

Justice Bandial asked why did the NAB select only four out of so many accused? The NAB prosecutor said that the decision to arrest the accused was based on their role in the corruption.

Justice Mazahar asked why Malik Riaz was not arrested as he had a a key role in the project? He asked wasn't the guilt of all the accused arrestable? He asked did the chairman NAB in writing ordered the arrest of only four accused.

The NAB prosecutor responded that the Chairman NAB did not issue any written orders in this regard.

Justice Mazahar stressed that the NAB must apply its law equally to all.

Justice Bandial observed that the NAB only arrested the front men and did not say anything to the real culprits.

Advocate Rasheed A Rizvi said that Malik Riaz Family through video link had bargained in six out of seven references.

He said that no one arrested Malik Riaz and his family.

The court adjourned the hearing on the pleas of Dr Dinshaw Hoshang Anklesaria and other accused included in the reference till next week.