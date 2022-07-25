The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its decision regarding formation of a full court to hear Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi's petition against the provincial chief minister's election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its decision regarding formation of a full court to hear Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi's petition against the provincial chief minister's election.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a candidate for the CM's office, against the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari over the fate of PML-Q votes in Punjab CM's election.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, in his ruling, had rejected 10 votes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) members relying upon the Supreme Court's verdict that votes of those lawmakers, who defied the party leadership's instructions, would not be counted.

A large number of policemen along with personnel of Rangers and FC were deployed at and around the apex court's premises.

