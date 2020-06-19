The Supreme Court on Friday reserved judgement in Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him for non-disclosure of family members' properties in his wealth statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday reserved judgement in Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him for non-disclosure of family members' properties in his wealth statement.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.