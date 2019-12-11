Supreme Court reserves judgment in plea filed against success of MMA PA member Zahid Ali

Supreme Court of Pakistan has reserved the judgment upon plea filed against the success of PB 41MMA member provincial assembly Zahid Ali

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Supreme Court of Pakistan has reserved the judgment upon plea filed against the success of PB 41MMA member provincial assembly Zahid Ali.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Umar Atta Bandial took up the case for hearing on Wednesday.

Court after hearing of the case reserved the judgment.Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman had filed a petition in the SC against the success of Zahid Ali.Returning officer and election tribunal had rejected the plea of Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman so he approached the SC against the decision of tribunal and returning officer.Zahid Ali had succeeded on provincial assembly seat during the 2018 general elections on MMA ticket.