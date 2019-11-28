UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Reserves Judgment On Gen. Bajwa's Service Extension Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:34 PM

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Gen. Bajwa's service extension case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in a case pertaining to extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa that would be announced later today (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in a case pertaining to extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa that would be announced later today (Thursday).

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah continued the hearing on third consecutive day on a petition challenging the extension in service of General Bajwa.

As the hearing commenced, the Chief Justice asked the Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan to produce the documents related to the notifications of extension granted to former army chief Gen.

(reted) Ashfaq Pervez Kayani and retirement notification of the retirement of Gen. Raheel Sharif.

Justice Khosa remarked that the bench had been told the last day that the generals never retired. The attorney general pleaded that General Qamar Javed Bajwa had been re-appointed under Article 243, to this the Chief Justice remarked that he had to satisfy the bench that it was a legal act.

After listening to the arguments, the bench observed that a ten-member full court bench would announce its short order in the afternoon. However, a detailed judgment would be issued in the evening.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Raheel Sharif Supreme Court Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Top Court

Recent Stories

A majority of employed Pakistanis (74%) claim to b ..

5 minutes ago

Extension of former army chiefs comes under discus ..

25 minutes ago

What to Expect from WordCamp Lahore 2019

35 minutes ago

World AIDS day to be marked on Dec 1

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

1 minute ago

All extremists lack sense of belonging; 50% of far ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.