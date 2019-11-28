The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in a case pertaining to extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa that would be announced later today (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in a case pertaining to extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa that would be announced later today (Thursday).

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah continued the hearing on third consecutive day on a petition challenging the extension in service of General Bajwa.

As the hearing commenced, the Chief Justice asked the Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan to produce the documents related to the notifications of extension granted to former army chief Gen.

(reted) Ashfaq Pervez Kayani and retirement notification of the retirement of Gen. Raheel Sharif.

Justice Khosa remarked that the bench had been told the last day that the generals never retired. The attorney general pleaded that General Qamar Javed Bajwa had been re-appointed under Article 243, to this the Chief Justice remarked that he had to satisfy the bench that it was a legal act.

After listening to the arguments, the bench observed that a ten-member full court bench would announce its short order in the afternoon. However, a detailed judgment would be issued in the evening.