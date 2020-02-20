UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict In GIDC Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:36 PM

Supreme Court reserves verdict in GIDC case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provinces supported the Federal government's instance of cess implementation during the hearing of the case.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa additional advocate general said the provincial government had opposed enforcement of the GIDC as the industry had already burdened of other taxes.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja, counsel for a private company said the industry sector should be treated equally.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for another private company said the Indian Supreme Court in its decision had ordered to spend a certain amount of money to recover such cess.

He said Pakistan's industry would not be benefited from TAPI or Iran Pakistan Pipeline projects.

The court in its ruling also stated that the counsels of parties could submit their contentions in writing within 15 days.

