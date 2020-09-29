UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict In Life Sentence Accused's Acquittal Appeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in acquittal appeal of a life sentence accused Rao Naveed involved in murder of a police constable Iqbal Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in acquittal appeal of a life sentence accused Rao Naveed involved in murder of a police constable Iqbal Shah.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that constable Iqbal Shah was posted at the gate of Sessions Court in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The counsel for the accused said Constable Iqbal Shah was shot dead by accused Rao Naveed during a search dispute at the entrance gate.

He said the Lahore High Court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.

He said the incident took place outside the court, not inside the court, so the provisions of anti-terrorism act did not apply.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar said when the court was working, not only the outer gate of the court but also the adjoining area was considered as the court premises.

Justice Bandial said a policeman in uniform was shot dead in the case. The police was not shot in any civilised society, he added.

He said the court would decide on this important point whether the person who fired on the police should get benefit in the sentence or not.

He said the court would also decide whether the unintentional murder affect the anti-terrorism act provisions.

He said a case pertaining to Section 7 of the terrorism act was pending and the bench would also consider its decision.

