Supreme Court reserves verdict in PS-11 election matter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict over a election matter regarding disqualification of Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali Khan from PS-11 Larkana-II constituency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict over a election matter regarding disqualification of Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali Khan from PS-11 Larkana-II constituency.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner Nida Khoro said that Moazam Ali Khan elected MPA from PS-11 on GDA ticket in 2018 general elections.

He said that Moazam did not stated correct information regarding land in the nomination papers and pleaded the court to disqualify him under Article 62 & 63.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked the defence counsel how much land was declared in the nomination papers.

The defence counsel said that Moazam owned around 140 acres of land and he declared 61 acres in the nomination papers. He said that his father holds control of the remaining land.

The court after hearing arguments reserved judgment in the case.