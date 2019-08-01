UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict In PS-11 Election Matter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:09 PM

Supreme Court reserves verdict in PS-11 election matter

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict over a election matter regarding disqualification of Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali Khan from PS-11 Larkana-II constituency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict over a election matter regarding disqualification of Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali Khan from PS-11 Larkana-II constituency.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner Nida Khoro said that Moazam Ali Khan elected MPA from PS-11 on GDA ticket in 2018 general elections.

He said that Moazam did not stated correct information regarding land in the nomination papers and pleaded the court to disqualify him under Article 62 & 63.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked the defence counsel how much land was declared in the nomination papers.

The defence counsel said that Moazam owned around 140 acres of land and he declared 61 acres in the nomination papers. He said that his father holds control of the remaining land.

The court after hearing arguments reserved judgment in the case.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court 2018 From Court Nomination Papers PS-11

Recent Stories

Polyclinic OT decoration: Rs 9m embezzled

25 seconds ago

Aircraft crash ,Rescue 1122 efforts saved village ..

27 seconds ago

Rs 4 bln subsidy being paid to Balochistan electri ..

29 seconds ago

Court orders to release accused after becoming app ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves judgement on petitio ..

10 minutes ago

Mian Tariq approaches Islamabad High Court for bai ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.