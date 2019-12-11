UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Election Matter Of PB-41

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:01 PM

Supreme Court reserves verdict on election matter of PB-41

Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday reserved its verdict on the election matter of PB-41, a provincial constituency of Balochistan Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday reserved its verdict on the election matter of PB-41, a provincial constituency of Balochistan Assembly.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman against the victory of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate Zahid Ali.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Zahid Ali said the returning officer and the Election Tribunal (ET) had already dismissed petitions of Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

