Supreme Court reserves verdict on election matter of PB-41

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday reserved its verdict on the election matter of PB-41 , a provincial constituency of Balochistan

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman against the victory of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate Zahid Ali.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Zahid Ali said the returning officer and the Election Tribunal (ET) had already dismissed petitions of Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.