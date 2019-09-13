UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Restores 5 Pakistan Railways Staffers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:05 PM

Supreme Court Friday restored five Grade-III staffers of Pakistan Railways, sacked in 2010

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Friday restored five Grade-III staffers of Pakistan Railways, sacked in 2010.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Shireen Imran - counsel for the petitioners - informed the court that the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) had dismissed the petition of the employees but in review petition, it restored their services.

He said 195 employees were sacked by a single order in 2010 and the services of around 190 employees had already been restored.

Justice Gulzar said there was a law in the country. He asked, people working for 15 years for the organization, how could be thrown out of services all of sudden.

The court maintained the FST decision and dismissed the Railways petition.

