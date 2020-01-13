UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Restores Membership Of BAP's MPA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday suspended the decision of Balochistan Election Tribunal de-seating the Advisor to Chief Minister on Fisheries Mohammad Akber Askani in PB-48 (Kech) constituency and restored his assembly membership.

A three member bench of the top court headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial conducted hearing on an appeal filed by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Askani challenging the decision of the election tribunal.

The petitioner's counsel prayed the court to grant permission to his client for submission of more documents related to the court.

He also prayed the court to suspend the decision of election tribunal citing it as illegal and against the facts.

After hearing arguments, the court suspended the decision of election tribunal and adjourned hearing of the case till January 24.

It may be mentioned here that Balochistan Election Tribunal had de-seated Akber Askani, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Fisheries, on the charges of alleged rigging in general elections and ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct re-election on above constituency.

