UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Restores MPA Salman Naeem's Membership

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:07 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday restored the membership of Salman Naeem, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday restored the membership of Salman Naeem, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Punjab.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the reserved judgement against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding disqualification of Salman Naeem over holding two computerized national identity cards.

