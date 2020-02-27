Supreme Court restores PML-N MPA

The Supreme Court on Thursday restored PML-N MPA Kashif Mahmood from PP-241 constituency of Bhawalnagar and suspended the Islamabad High Court's decision to suspend his membership over fake degree

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

Abdul Ghafar, a voter of Kashif Mehmood's constituency PP-241, had approached the high court seeking Mehmood's disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) for submitting a fake degree to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The IHC had disqualified Kashif Mahmood over a fake degree allegation and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct by-polls in PP-241 (Bahawalnagar).

Kashif Mehmood had secured his seat PP-241 from Bahawalnagar with 48,543 votes in the general elections held in 2018.

The PML-N candidate had defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Malik Muhammad Muzaffar Khan who had secured 44,184 votes.