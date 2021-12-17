Supreme Court restores sacked govt employees

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday restored all sacked employees who were affected by an earlier judgment which struck down the Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act 2010

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday restored all sacked employees who were affected by an earlier judgment which struck down the Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act 2010.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan had reserved decision on review petitions filed by the government and other individuals.

The appeals had sought to review the judgment striking down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act, 2010.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial read out the verdict.

The detailed judgment would be issued later.

All review petitions in the case were dismissed in a 4:1 majority decision. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah dissented with the majority order.