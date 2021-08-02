UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Restores Service Of Forced Retired Primary School Teacher

Mon 02nd August 2021

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted an appeal filed by a primary school teacher Humaira Bibi against compulsory retirement and restored her service

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case regarding compulsory retirement of Chachha Primary School Mansehra female teacher Huamira Bibi.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department had fired the female teacher.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal reversed decision to dismiss female teacher on compulsory retirement. The high court upheld the decision of the services tribunal while the apex court restored the service.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed concern over the non-construction of schools that collapsed in the 2005 earthquake.

The court issued notice to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on non-construction of schools despite passing 16 years.

The court also issued notices to Secretary Education KPK, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Director District Education Mansehra.

The Chief Justice observed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department did not treat teachers well.

He asked why schools not built after earthquake in Mansehra, how teachers would teach children?He said that billions of rupees were allocated for construction of schools after the earthquake and asked where were those funds used?Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said that how could teachers teach if there was no basic school structure?

