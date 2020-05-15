(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday returned Danial Aziz's petition regarding Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance 2020 with objections.

The Registrar Office returned the petition and stated that the petitioner raised the question of public interest but did not mention it.

The petitioner did not approach to the relevant forum, it added.

The Registrar Office objected that the certificate given in the application was not in accordance with the Supreme Court rules.

PML-N leader Danial Aziz had challenged the Tax Law Amendment Ordinance2020 in the Supreme Court.