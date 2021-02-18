UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Returns Land To Owner Donated For Dam Fund

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:14 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Registrar office to return the property documents to the owner who had donated 12 kanal land for the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister's Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Registrar office to return the property documents to the owner who had donated 12 kanal land for the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister's Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Sheikh Aftab Elahi seeking the return of land donated for the dams fund.

During the course of proceedings, the son of the petitioner appeared before the bench and said that his father had donated the land for the dams fund due to depression Upon this, the Chief Justice expressed annoyance and said that the petitioner was wasting the time of the court.

He also grilled the petitioner's son for calling his father a patient with depression just to get money.

Petitioner Sheikh Aftab Elahi said that he had donated the property for dams fund after being fed up with the land mafia.

He said that the criminals had not only occupied the land but also filed a case against the family.

The chief justice maintained that it would be okay if someone was willingly giving donations for the dams fund.

He asked the petitioner to take back their property papers.

Later, the top court asked SC Registrar Office to return the property documents to the petitioner Sheikh Aftab Elahi.

