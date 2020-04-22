(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday returned the petition filed against the prime minister's advisors and special assistants with an objection that the petitioner did not contact the relevant forum.

The SC Registrar Office also objected that the public interest was not clarified in the petition filed by Advocate Jehangir Jadoon.