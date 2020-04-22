UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Returns Petition Against PM's Advisors With Objection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:03 AM

Supreme Court returns petition against PM's advisors with objection

The Supreme Court on Tuesday returned the petition filed against the prime minister's advisors and special assistants with an objection that the petitioner did not contact the relevant forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday returned the petition filed against the prime minister's advisors and special assistants with an objection that the petitioner did not contact the relevant forum.

The SC Registrar Office also objected that the public interest was not clarified in the petition filed by Advocate Jehangir Jadoon.

