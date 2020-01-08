UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Returns Petition Challenging Election Commission Of Pakistan Appointments

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:31 PM

The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday returned the petition to the petitioner, challenging appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday returned the petition to the petitioner, challenging appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The objection raised by the SC Registrar on the petition filed by the opposition's Rehbar Committee was that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum first in accordance with the law.

