Supreme Court Returns PTI's Petition Regarding Long March With Objections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:50 PM

The Supreme Court Registrar on Thursday returned the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding its long march with objections

Barrister Ali Zafar filed the petition in the apex court on behalf of PTI Secretary General Asad Umar seeking directions to bar the Federal Government and other relevant authorities from using coercive measures or intimidating tactics against party activists and leaders, who intended to participate in the long march towards Islamabad.

Responding to the PTI's plea, the registrar said the Supreme Court had already decided on almost a similar issue vide Constitutional Petition 19/2022.

The registrar, in his note, said the petitioner had not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief, and had also not provided any justification for not doing so. Controversial issues were mentioned in paragraphs 4, 5, 12, and 14 of the plea, he added.

