Supreme Court (SC) Acquits Life Term Prisoner In Default Of Strong Evidence Against Him In The Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Supreme Court (SC) acquits life term prisoner in default of strong evidence against him in the case

Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted Nadim Hussain, a life convict in suicide blasts case by allowing him benefit of doubt in default of strong evidence against him in the case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted Nadim Hussain, a life convict in suicide blasts case by allowing him benefit of doubt in default of strong evidence against him in the case.Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa remarked "it is matter of regret as to why the subordinate courts did not see the things.

Punishment was awarded only due to the reason that such huge blast took place. High Court is such a big court but it has also not seen evidence.The lawyer said that two suicide blasts occurred outside Pakistan Naval war college Lahore in 2008.

Three persons were killed and 18 persons were injured in these blasts.CJP remarked " such a big incident took place. Two blasts occurred but there were no evidence on this count. Blast is only evidence.CJP while addressing the lawyer said " you have no credible evidence against the accused.

You are saying the accused was owner of a shop where two unknown persons were provided suicide jackets. If we accept all evidences then it seems as if the shop of the accused was used when he was not present therein. It seems as if the accused was dragged into the case.The court acquitted the accused from the case.

