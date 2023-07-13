Open Menu

Supreme Court (SC) Adjourns Case Regarding Judges Recruitment In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding judges recruitment in Sindh

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to share the copies of report with all respondents in a case pertaining recruitment of judges and staff in lower courts of Sindh province and adjourned further hearing till August 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to share the copies of report with all respondents in a case pertaining recruitment of judges and staff in lower courts of Sindh province and adjourned further hearing till August 1.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding the matter. The chief justice remarked that the purpose to take up this case was to ensure transparency in the process, adding that the registrar's office of Sindh High Court (SHC) had sent a report in this regard.

Petitioner's lawyer Khawaja Shamas ul islam adopted the stance that the top court had already given observations against the said recruitments in its two orders.

The chief justice remarked that the observation of this court in a judicial order was temporary in nature.

The chief justice observed that a committee comprising five judges of SHC had completed the procedure within three months regarding the recruitment of around 100 judges. A judicial committee was responsible for the recruitment of judges, he said.

The chief justice remarked that so for the court had not given a final judgment in this case. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till August 1.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Sindh High Court August All Share Top Court

Recent Stories

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

3 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

3 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

10 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

10 minutes ago
One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

10 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

41 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to ..

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation

42 minutes ago
 NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' ..

NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' survey in South Waziristan

32 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan