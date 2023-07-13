Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding judges recruitment in Sindh

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to share the copies of report with all respondents in a case pertaining recruitment of judges and staff in lower courts of Sindh province and adjourned further hearing till August 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to share the copies of report with all respondents in a case pertaining recruitment of judges and staff in lower courts of Sindh province and adjourned further hearing till August 1.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding the matter. The chief justice remarked that the purpose to take up this case was to ensure transparency in the process, adding that the registrar's office of Sindh High Court (SHC) had sent a report in this regard.

Petitioner's lawyer Khawaja Shamas ul islam adopted the stance that the top court had already given observations against the said recruitments in its two orders.

The chief justice remarked that the observation of this court in a judicial order was temporary in nature.

The chief justice observed that a committee comprising five judges of SHC had completed the procedure within three months regarding the recruitment of around 100 judges. A judicial committee was responsible for the recruitment of judges, he said.

The chief justice remarked that so for the court had not given a final judgment in this case. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till August 1.