Supreme Court (SC) adjourns hearing on Khawaja brothers' bail pleas for indefinite time period

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique's bail pleas without any proceeding.According to details, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case.During the hearing, assistant of Khawaja brothers' lawyer Ashtar Ausaf appeared before the court and informed that the counsel was feeling unwell due to which he skipped the proceedings.

On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption.Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of Paragon Housing Society, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB, and arrested in November last year.

Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.On December 11, 2018, Khawaja brothers were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.