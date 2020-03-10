UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Adjourns Khawaja Brothers Bail Pleas For A Week

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Khawaja brothers bail pleas for a week

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique for one week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique for one week.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar and comprised Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pleaded the court to grant some time for the submission of detailed report over the matter.

The court accepted the adjournment plea and asked the NAB prosecutor why he was seeking adjournment.

The NAB prosecutor responded that the bureau wanted to submit some additional documents and investigation reports.

Justice Maqbool Baqar expressed annoyance over the NAB prosecutor and asked why he was not taking the matter seriously.

He said NAB was investigating the matter since last 15 months.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel asked why the NAB did not file reference over the matter.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf counsel for Khawaja brothers said the reference had been filed and charges had also been framed. There had also been settlements on some of the charges in this case, he added.

Justice Maqbool Baqar asked NAB to submit comprehensive report over the matter in a week.

The court also directed NAB to submit a research report and summary with all relevant documents within a week.

The court also directed NAB to give the report to the applicant's lawyer in advance three days.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Afridi Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

Emergency Economic Center to Be Created in Moscow ..

4 minutes ago

University of Engineering & Technology (UET) alumn ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib Being Resp ..

3 minutes ago

Macron on virus: 'We're just at beginning of this ..

3 minutes ago

Chaman border to remain close for 7 days more

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court disposes of KP government petition r ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.