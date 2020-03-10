Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Khawaja brothers bail pleas for a week

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique for one week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique for one week.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar and comprised Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pleaded the court to grant some time for the submission of detailed report over the matter.

The court accepted the adjournment plea and asked the NAB prosecutor why he was seeking adjournment.

The NAB prosecutor responded that the bureau wanted to submit some additional documents and investigation reports.

Justice Maqbool Baqar expressed annoyance over the NAB prosecutor and asked why he was not taking the matter seriously.

He said NAB was investigating the matter since last 15 months.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel asked why the NAB did not file reference over the matter.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf counsel for Khawaja brothers said the reference had been filed and charges had also been framed. There had also been settlements on some of the charges in this case, he added.

Justice Maqbool Baqar asked NAB to submit comprehensive report over the matter in a week.

The court also directed NAB to submit a research report and summary with all relevant documents within a week.

The court also directed NAB to give the report to the applicant's lawyer in advance three days.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Tuesday.