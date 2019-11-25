Supreme Court (SC) adjourns PIMST case for indefinite time

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till indefinite time on a petition regarding the closure of Preston Institute of Management and Science Technology (PIMST) Sindh's Lahore Campus.

Jutice Umer Atta Bandial asked that whether a university established in Sindh under an ordinance, could create campus in different parts of the country. He noted that Karachi Campus of the university had issued eight thousand degrees while the Lahore Campus had given 22 thousand degrees.

The bench observed that high court had constituted a committee which made several findings. The committee stated that Lahore Campus's connection with Karachi Campus was limited to only signatures on degrees.

Justice Bandial said that according to findings of committee, the Karachi Campus of the university had never conducted scrutiny of degrees of Lahore campus while the High education Commission (HEC) had also no check on it.

The committee stated that the Lahore Campus had no relevant teachers and equipment related to the study.

He stated that the HEC had asked the students to give tests for verification of their degrees, which was a good option but the students refused it.

The University of Sargodha had also issued 22 thousands degrees which were canceled later, the bench observed.

If HEC had no any check on Lahore Campus, then how could it verify its degrees.

The petitioner's lawyer contended that the ordinance related to the university also apply outside the province. He said that HEC had permitted opening of many virtual universities.

He argued that the HEC had directed to close the campus in 2014 since it had been established in 2001.

The bench asked that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had sent this matter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), what was its status. To this, the lawyer said the investigation was underway.

He said that the management wouldn't construct a full-fledged campus if it was a fraud.

At this, Justice Ijaz ul Hassan asked the lawyer to also view the profit of campus, what amount was laying in accounts when it were frozen.

The lawyer said that HEC should have also given a student alert if it had any objection on campus. He prayed the court to summon Karachi Campus and askit whether it had connection with Lahore Campus.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case till indefinite time.