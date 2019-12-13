UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Admits For Hearing Petition Filed Against Reinstatement Of Pakistan Post Employee

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Supreme Court (SC) admits for hearing petition filed against reinstatement of Pakistan Post employee

Supreme Court (SC) has admitted for hearing petition filed against reinstatement of low grade employee Muhammad Bhutta of Pakistan Post who was sacked on the charges of embezzlement

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has admitted for hearing petition filed against reinstatement of low grade employee Muhammad Bhutta of Pakistan Post who was sacked on the charges of embezzlement.A two members bench of SC presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Friday.During the course of hearing of the case Deputy Attorney General (DAG) told the court Muhammad Bhutta who was a grade-9 employee was charged with embezzling the fund of post department in 2007.

Muhammad Bhutta was sacked after holding inquiry in 2007.

Federal Service Tribunal (FST) had reinstated Muhammad Bhutta and his accomplice employee Ghulam Murtaza in 2010 due to non determination of embezzled funds money.

Ghulam Murtaza committed embezzlement in utility bills soon after his reinstatement in 2010, Therefore, he was compulsorily retired from service.Justice Gulzar Ahmad "allegation of embezzlement has been leveled but you will have to prove it now.

Your case is weak. We are admitting the petition for hearing. But you will have to prove the case too.Hearing of the case was adjourned for indefinite period.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Money Pakistan Post Post From Court Employment

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

12 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

13 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

32 minutes ago

Tremendous response by the customers on Infinix 12 ..

39 minutes ago

Xi congratulates Mamibian president on re-election ..

17 minutes ago

Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Gas Deliveri ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.