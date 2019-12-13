Supreme Court (SC) admits for hearing petition filed against reinstatement of Pakistan Post employee

Supreme Court (SC) has admitted for hearing petition filed against reinstatement of low grade employee Muhammad Bhutta of Pakistan Post who was sacked on the charges of embezzlement

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has admitted for hearing petition filed against reinstatement of low grade employee Muhammad Bhutta of Pakistan Post who was sacked on the charges of embezzlement.A two members bench of SC presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Friday.During the course of hearing of the case Deputy Attorney General (DAG) told the court Muhammad Bhutta who was a grade-9 employee was charged with embezzling the fund of post department in 2007.

Muhammad Bhutta was sacked after holding inquiry in 2007.

Federal Service Tribunal (FST) had reinstated Muhammad Bhutta and his accomplice employee Ghulam Murtaza in 2010 due to non determination of embezzled funds money.

Ghulam Murtaza committed embezzlement in utility bills soon after his reinstatement in 2010, Therefore, he was compulsorily retired from service.Justice Gulzar Ahmad "allegation of embezzlement has been leveled but you will have to prove it now.

Your case is weak. We are admitting the petition for hearing. But you will have to prove the case too.Hearing of the case was adjourned for indefinite period.