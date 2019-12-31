UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court (SC) Admits PFA's Employees Petition For Hearing

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:39 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday accepted an appeal of former employees of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for hearing, challenging the decision of service tribunal against them in a case pertaining to negligence in performance of official duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday accepted an appeal of former employees of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for hearing, challenging the decision of service tribunal against them in a case pertaining to negligence in performance of official duty.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the public exchequer had faced a loss of millions of rupees due to wheat theft from a store of Punjab Food Authority and who was held responsible for that.

Addressing the petitioners employees, the CJP said they did not even know how to perform duties in their department.

Had you given the contract to anyone else to guard the wheat, the chief justice asked.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client former food inspector had deployed guards at the store, adding that the officer had completed his official task by making the necessary arrangements.

The lawyer contended that the service tribunal had not conducted the inquiry of the incident into right directions and also did not view all facts of the case.

After listening arguments, the two members bench headed by CJP accepted the petition for hearing and suspended the decision of service tribunal against the employees of PFA.

