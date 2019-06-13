Supreme Court (SC) bench hearing NAB appeal pleas against grant of bail to Shehbaz, Fawad stands dissolved

Supreme Court (SC) bench which was hearing appeal pleas seeking cancellation of bail granted to opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and principal secretary of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Fawad Hassan Fawad has been dissolved

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) bench which was hearing appeal pleas seeking cancellation of bail granted to opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and principal secretary of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Fawad Hassan Fawad has been dissolved.Supreme Court Justice Yahya Afridi has recused himself from hearing NAB appeal pleas seeking cancellation of bail of Shehbaz Sharif and principal secretary of former PM Nawaz Sharif Fawad Hassan Fawad.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Azmat Saeed took up the pleas filed from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of bail Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad for hearing on Thursday.

During the course of hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi remarked, "Fawad Hassan Fawad is his close acquaintance, therefore, he cannot hear the case".Just after Justice Yahya Afridi recused himself from hearing NAB pleas, Supreme Court bench hearing these appeal pleas stood dissolved.Hearing on the cases will be conducted following formation of a new bench .It is vital to mention here that Lahore High Court has granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing Scam that has been challenged by NAB in the apex court.