Supreme Court (SC) Clarifies News Item Regarding Pending References With SJC

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:22 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday clarified a news item regarding pending references with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday clarified a news item regarding pending references with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The clarification issued by the SC Public Relations cell stated that since last few days, discussions on electronic and print media conveyed an impression that around 350 references are pending with the Supreme Judicial Council.

The figures repeatedly quoted by various people were not only erroneous but also misleading and contrary to the facts.

It is hereby clarified that 426 complaints/references had been received in the Supreme Judicial Council and all of them were processed after going through various stages of process as per "The Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry 2005".

The clarification stated that 398 cases had been disposed of and only 28 cases, including the two Presidential References, were pending before it.

It is further clarified that all the cases were in process and would be disposed of in due course of time.

